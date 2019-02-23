Shropshire nurse smashes fundraising target to buy new blood test machines

Sarah Voice, a specialist nurse in the anticoagulation team at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath), raised almost £690 by taking on the Village Bakery Half Marathon in Wrexham on Sunday.

The money means Shropshire Anticoagulation Service can now purchase two 'coaguchek' machines to donate to children and families in need.

Anticoagulation, which prevents or slows down the clotting of the blood, is used in patients who have had a condition caused by a blood clot, such as a stroke, heart attack, deep vein thrombosis or a pulmonary embolism – a blood clot in the lungs.

It can also be used to treat patients with an increased risk of developing harmful blood clots, such as those with a replacement heart valve, an irregular heart rhythm, a blood clotting disorder, such as thrombophilia or an increased risk of blood clots following surgery.

The anticoagulation team at Sath supports both adults and children with their anticoagulation dosing regimes.

For patients taking the anticoagulation medication warfarin, who can be on it for the whole of their lives, regular blood testing is needed, usually via a blood sample being taken from the arm and sent to the laboratory for processing.

With children, the use of a coaguchek machine can avoid the need for a blood sample out of the arm, minimising distress for the child whilst also providing an instant result after a finger prick test is undertaken.

Whilst this can be done in the hospital, there are also ‘self-testing’ machines available.

Sarah, who is based at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said: “I enjoyed every single step of the half marathon. It was fantastic to see so many people taking part and supporting each other during the run.

“I managed to complete the race in two hours, nine minutes and 16 seconds.

"Because of the generosity shown by family, friends and the public, Shropshire Anticoagulation Service are now able to purchase and donate two coaguchek machines for two children and families in need.”

Sarah, 38, who is originally from Wolverhampton but who now lives in Welshpool, said: “I shall be forever grateful for everyone's support.”