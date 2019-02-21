Future Fit chiefs vow to help with review

Speaking after the council voted to request a review into the decision to choose Shrewsbury as the site for the county's only emergency centre, David Evans, chief officer at NHS Telford & Wrekin CCG and Dr Simon Freeman, accountable officer for NHS Shropshire CCG said they understood the council's position.

In a statement they said: “We recognise the process and understand the Telford & Wrekin Council position. NHS England is leading the process and we are committed to providing all the necessary information.”

The council motion, moved by Telford & Wrekin Councillor Andy Burford, expressed disappointment in the decision made by health commissioners last month.

It said the council’s opinion was that it had not been properly consulted upon and was not in the interests of the health services in Telford and Wrekin.

The motion, which received cross-party unanimous support, called for the council to formally report the decision to Health Secretary Matt Hancock for review.

The decision on Future Fit, which was made by a joint committee of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups, means Princess Royal Hospital in Telford will take over responsibility for planned care in the future.

Both PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital will have 24/7 urgent care centres, but the most seriously ill patients will be taken to Shrewsbury.