Shropshire rallies to send youngster abroad for cancer treatment

A justgiving campaign was launched earlier this year to raise £5000,000 to send Harry, who has twice beaten a rare form of cancer known as Neuroblastoma in the last four years, overseas for lifesaving treatment in America.

But doctors now say that the risk of his aggressive cancer cells returning is extremely high, and current treatment methods in the UK are unlikely to be effective.

On Saturday a group of Harry's friends and family will be meeting at 11am at the gates to the Wrekin for a sponsored walk up the Wrekin for Wear a Hat for Harry. All are welcome. And on Sunday the Banks family have planned a family fun day at Severn Social, Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

The event will be running from 1pm until 8pm.

Ange France, Mandie Mulloy and Emily Mulloy with Harry's cousins Dani and Austin France, the singer and drummer from The Weekenders

There is no entry free and there will be live music throughout the day starting with the Bicton CE Primary School Choir, followed by local musician Rob Beech then local band Stiff Witness and finishing with The Weekenders.

Harry's aunt, Mandie Mulloy said: "The singer of Stiff Witness is Harry’s uncle and the singer and drummer of The Weekenders are Harry’s cousins, so it’s a real family affair! There will also be a variety of different activities available such as face painting, console heaven gaming van, elite dance workshops, Rodeo Bull challenge, football shoot out passmaster coaching, cake stall, fire engine, raffle and auction. This location being in Frankwell has a special place in our hearts as it was were the Banks family grew up.

"Harry has also designed his very own ‘dream’ burger for the event that Severn Social's chefs will be cooking on the day alongside delicious wood fired pizzas from pizza box and crepes from Le Chariot."

Advertising

See also:

Plucky duo take to bike for Harry

On Monday, The Anchor Inn, Frankwell will be hosting a Mexican food night from 5pm-9pm. It costs £10 per head and all proceeds go towards Mad about Harry. Booking is recommended.

Mandie added: "Due to Harry preparing for his treatment in America, he will not be able to attend this event but my brother Russell, Harry’s dad, will be there as he would like to say in person a massive thank you to everyone in Shropshire that have made Harry’s treatment a reality.

"Harry will likely need follow on treatment. So exceeding the £500,000 is a really good thing. At a point where no further treatment is needed we can help other families affected by Neuroblastoma and support research into childhood cancer."