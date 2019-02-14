Shrewsbury medical practice contract up for grabs

Whitehall Medical Practice, which has more than 3,500 registered patients, was commissioned through an alternative medical services contract which is time limited and ends later this year.

The premises is commissioned through NHS Property Services which has informed Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) that the lease expires in July.

A report to Shropshire CCG's primary care commissioning committee says the landlord is considering their options in respect of the future use of the building in Monkmoor.

It says they may be willing to let the building for a further temporary period, but there will be a need to find a new premises for the future.

The report states: "Any occupation of the property by a new provider will therefore be the subject of serious uncertainty as to the length of their occupation, and any new provider will be in a position whereby they would need to relocate to alternative premises.

"This building will therefore not be available to a new provider going forward."

The committee decided against dispersing patients to alternative practices.

It followed engagement with patients and neighbouring GP practices.

But the report says if a suitable premises cannot be secured, or if there are no bidders for the contract, the alternative option would need to be implemented.

Nicky Wilde, director of primary care at Shropshire CCG, said: “We asked patients for their views on the future of Whitehall Medical Practice and also held discussions with neighbouring practices.

"We have taken on board their feedback, which was reported back to the primary care commissioning committee.

"The committee voted unanimously for re-procurement of the contract and also noted that new premises would need to be found as the current site has been earmarked for potential redevelopment.

"There is no option to extend the current contract, but the existing provider will be able to respond to the tender if they wish to do so.

“The CCG is now moving towards the technical detail of the re-procurement process and will be writing to registered patients to update them and inform them of next steps.”

It is expected that the new contract would start on October 1.

Malling Health, which was awarded the contract in 2009, will continue to provide services until the end of September.