Telford firm to deliver life-saving trauma kits

SP Services (UK), of Telford, has been called in by Medtrade to undertake the sole distribution of its innovative care products because of its speedy and efficient medical supply distribution network.

“We are delighted that Medtrade has asked us to help so that we can use our network to get these lifesaving products to where they are needed for people who suffer severe trauma injuries,” said Simon Leggett, MD of SP Services (UK), which this year celebrates 30 years of supplying medical equipment.

“We work with the NHS, Nato, business and industry, security services, sports clubs and many other organisations. We run a round-the-clock service to get thousands of items of medical equipment to them each week.

“To be chosen as the sole distributor for Medtrade’s range of Celox products because of our professional organisation is another feather in our cap.

“We are proud to help and will deliver them across the UK.”

Geraint Lloyd, business manager of Medtrade, said about five million people die worldwide from trauma injuries each year but the number can be reduced with specialist dressings and gauzes which quickly stem the loss of blood.

He said: “The speed and efficiency of SP Services in distributing these products will be invaluable in helping reduce fatalities from trauma wounds.

“More people will be able to survive potentially life-threatening accidents and injuries because pre-hospital trauma care will improve.”

Medtrade’s latest technology, the new fast acting Celox Rapid Gauze, has been chosen by the MoD for use in war zones and at British military bases across the globe. It is also in high demand by military forces and emergency services worldwide because of its effectiveness, says Medtrade.

Supplies

SP Services (UK) distributes emergency medical supplies nationally and internationally from its central location at its UK head office in Hortonwood, Telford.

Staff with medical and business expertise work with customers to provide bespoke products.

They have worked with police to produce national decontamination kits for acid attack victims, supplied defibrillators for border force ports across the UK and were called in to deliver urgent supplies for the Russian spy poison case in Salisbury. They also distribute tourniquets for citizenAID to save lives in a terrorist attack.

They supply everything anyone needs in an emergency from plasters to personal protective equipment, bandages to blood pressure monitors, equipment bags to eyewash and first aid kits to furniture.

They also supply medical aid, including stretchers, to carry injured Premier League footballers off the pitch.

The new fast acting gauze, on display at SP Services shop in Hortonwood, Telford, is used by the MOD at war zones across the world.