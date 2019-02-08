Drop in number of patients using online services in Telford & Wrekin

A Telford and Wrekin healthcare committee heard registrations for NHS England’s GP Online service in the area are behind the national benchmark.

But a doctor, who is also a partner in Telford’s biggest practice partnership, explained that when practices merge patients disappear from the register and have to be re-enrolled.

In her report for the Telford and Wrekin CCG Primary Care Commissioning Committee, quality lead Jane Sullivan wrote: “Figures for GP Online have shown an increase in uptake but are lower compared with the national benchmark.”

Adam Pringle is a GP and partner with Teldoc, which was created in 2017 through the merger of smaller partnerships and now has nine sites across the town.

He told the committee: “If you have a practice that merges, you have to re-enrol all the patients.

“So it’s no surprise that online rates drop off.”

But Dr Pringle, who is also a member of the Primary Care Health Professional CCG Board, admitted it came as a surprise to some at Teldoc.

“We didn’t know until after we merged,” he said.

Advertising

GP Online Services is an NHS England programme that can allow patients to book appointments, order repeat prescriptions and view their own medical records.

The committee was shown figures compiled in November 2018 which showed 22 per cent of patients were registered to book and cancel appointments and order repeat prescriptions, compared to a national benchmark of 26 per cent.

Just 4.4 per cent were registered to view their detailed medical records online, compared to a England-wide target of 6.6 per cent.

However, Mrs Sullivan’s report adds that, in some areas, Telford and Wrekin exceeds the NHS England benchmarks.

One hundred percent of patients in the area are offered booking and cancellation and record-viewing abilities, compared to national targets of 99.4 per cent and 98 per cent respectively.

Story by Alex Moore, Local Democracy Reporter