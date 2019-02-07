Telford GP practice gets extension to help with patient growth

The extension is to the Priorslee branch of Hollinswood Medical Practice, at The Glen.

Health commissioners are expecting about 3,000 additional patients to join the practice between now and 2021.

Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group spokeswoman Charlotte MacLeod said: "The extension to the Priorslee branch of the Hollinswood Medical Practice was seen as being a high priority due to the number of additional patients expected to move into the area over the next few years as a result of a significant housing development.

"The extension to the surgery creates space for additional GP capacity to cope with this expected increase in demand and also provides space to allow the practice to offer additional services to their patients more locally, rather than having to travel to the main surgery at Hollinswood.

"The total cost of the project was less than £220,000 and capital funding to support the practice was provided via the estates technology and transformation fund."