Charity fun day to return to Shrewsbury hospital for second year

The fun day will take place at the Shropshire Conference Centre (SECC) on Saturday, July 6.

It follows a successful event held last year by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath) to mark the 70th birthday of the NHS, which raised more than £6,000 for Sath Charity, Sath’s Living Well with Dementia appeal and the trust’s Swan Fund for end of life care.

This year’s event will follow a similar format to last year’s with a 5km fun run taking place before the fun day starts at 10am.

Planning is at an early stage and details of confirmed attractions will be announced soon.

Julia Clarke, director of corporate governance at Sath and chair of the fun day organising committee, said: “Last year’s event was a tremendous success and we are keen to celebrate the birthday of the NHS – one of the country’s finest institutions – every year.

“We will again have food stalls, live music and a range of other attractions which we will be announcing soon.

“All the money raised will support three very good causes within our own trust to benefit all of our patients.”

Karen Breese, dementia clinical specialist, who is organising the fun run, said: “Last year’s event was excellent.

"We had so many runners for the fun run and so many more who came to enjoy the attractions around the SECC. I am really looking forward to this year’s event.”

Jules Lewis, end of life care facilitator, added: “Last year we raised a wonderful amount for our patients. It was a real community event.”

Anybody who is interested in having a stall at the fun day, or who would like to offer sponsorship for the event, can contact sath.funday@nhs.net