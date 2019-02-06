Hospital boss: Major delays to Future Fit could cause staff to leave

Simon Wright, chief executive at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, has welcomed that a decision over the future of the county's hospital services has finally been made.

He said staff had been desperate to get the clarity they needed, and has stressed the need for the trust to retain them.

Mr Wright warned that any challenges to the decision that caused major delays, stopping the scheme from moving forward, may lead to staff leaving.

It comes as calls have been made for Health Secretary Matt Hancock to review the decision for the county's only emergency centre to be based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Telford's Princess Royal Hospital would take over responsibility for planned care, although patients would be able to access an urgent care centre at that site.

A number of services will be available at both hospitals, but the most seriously ill patients would be taken to RSH, which would also host the consultant-led women and children's services.

Mr Wight said the whole of the county stands to benefit from the £312 million investment, adding: "The idea it is somehow a win/lose scenario is wrong.

"The future is bright."

In response to calls for the decision to be reviewed, Mr Wright said: "I think it was always going to be the case. It doesn't matter which town had the emergency services."

He said it was important to continue to listen to people's concerns, but added: "It's really important we understand this is not about winners and losers."

Mr Wright said that if challenges to the scheme resulted in years of delays he would be concerned that the trust could lose staff it had managed to recruit.

He said securing the investment had encouraged consultants to join Sath.

Mr Wright added: "We are sat here today with 7 A&E consultants. That's because of that decision.

"We have to be able to recruit and retain our people."

The next stage of the scheme would involve confirming an outline business case.

Mr Wright says the work is due to take part in phases, and some improvements could be seen as early as 2022.

Health commissioners, who made the decision last week, previously said the scheme would take up to six years to complete.

Telford MP Lucy Allan and Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies have both already written to the Health Secretary to ask for the outcome to be reviewed.

An emergency meeting has been called to get the backing of Telford & Wrekin Council, while Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has backed calls for a judicial review.

Other MPs in the county have welcomed the decision.