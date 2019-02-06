Future Fit: Charity boss warns decision may be harmful to patients with meningitis

Dr Tom Nutt, chief executive of Meningitis Now, says he has concerns that the decision may be harmful to patients with meningitis and other 'fast-acting diseases'.

The Future Fit decision means both RSH and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital will have urgent care centres but the most seriously ill patients will have to travel to Shrewsbury.

Dr Nutt says he is disappointed with the decision, which was made by health commissioners in the county last week.

He said: "As a patient support charity we of course recognise that difficult decisions need to be made within the National Health Service.

See also:

"However, we have concerns that removing this facility will have a detrimental impact on patient welfare, especially in cases of meningitis and other fast-acting diseases.

"The mother of one child from the area told us recently that, having been in the life and death situation of having a child with meningitis, this decision could cost people their lives.

Advertising

"We hope it won’t come to that, but we do know that meningitis is a disease that can develop quickly and with devastating results, and that early diagnosis and treatment are vital to delivering the best patient outcomes.

"Creating longer travel times can only put people at increased risk.

Symptoms

"If there is an opportunity to reconsider this decision, then we’d urge this to be taken."

Advertising

He has encouraged people to learn the signs and symptoms of meningitis, so they can take the important first step in recognising the disease and seeking early treatment.

There have been a number of calls for the Future Fit decision to be reviewed by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Future Fit will separate emergency and planned care, with PRH taking over responsibility for planned inpatient surgery, day case surgery and breast inpatient services.

Yesterday, Simon Wright, chief executive at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, warned that any major delays could lead to staff leaving the county's hospitals.

He stressed the need for the trust to retain them.

More details on Future Fit are available at nhsfuturefit.org

Meningitis Now is a national charity and was formed following a merger between the charities The Meningitis Trust and Meningitis UK in 2013.

It is working towards a future where no one in the UK dies from meningitis and everyone affected gets the support they need. More information is available at meningitisnow.org