Zac Oliver: Family say thanks to public in latest update on Broseley youngster's treatment

Writing on Zac's Facebook page, his mum, Hannah Oliver-Willets said it had been a tough couple of weeks as her son, from Broseley, underwent the latest stage in his treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia.

Zac's plight first captured the hearts of Shropshire then the country as people rallied together to raise £500,000 for him to undergo revolutionary treatment in America, which was not available on the NHS.

Hannah said: "So after a long and hard slog to raise £500,000 to get Zac to the USA. We can now announce that Zac has had his t-cells reinfused.

Zac Oliver

"Thank you to everyone who has donated, supported with positive messages, held fundraisers, posted pictures, written and sung songs, and been there for us.

"It's been a really tough couple of weeks so far, hence why there hasn't been any updates. Zac is OK. His temperature keeps edging up so we're on tenterhooks monitoring and getting a bit obsessive with the thermometer. We will update you all more in-depth next once the high risk stage has passed."

Harry Banks with his grandfather Dave Perrin

Hannah has also urged people to get behind the campaign to raise money for 10-year-old Harry Banks, who has neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Harry's mum and dad, Nina and Russell Banks, who are originally from Shrewsbury, are trying to raise £500,000 for their son to take part in a ground-breaking clinical trial in the US or Barcelona that could save his life.

Hannah said: "There is also a beautiful little boy called Harry Banks who really needs to get to the US for ground-breaking therapy which is not available here in the UK.

"They are running a 'wear a hat for Harry' day. It's a similar concept to 'wear red for Zac', where you put a hat on, take a selfie, donate a £1 and post a picture. His Facebook page is 'Mad About Harry'.

"We need the world to see Shropshire for what it is... a place full of beautiful people who won't stand back and let cancer take their children. We are a unique place that has already been seen to move mountains."

How to help Zac and Harry: