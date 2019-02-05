Good ratings for Shropshire medical practices

Donnington and Ironbridge medical practices, which look after about 18,500 patients between them, achieved 'good' ratings following inspections by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Inspectors said Ironbridge Medical Practice had clear systems to manage risk so that safety incidents were less likely to happen.

A recently-published report into the inspection, which was carried out in November, said staff treated patients with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect.

Patients also responded positively regarding how easy it was to get through to the practice in Dale Road, Coalbrookdale, on the phone.

The practice offers six-week baby checks, postnatal maternal checks and immunisation clinics.

Childhood immunisation uptake rates were above the target percentage of 90 per cent.

Older patients who are frail or may be vulnerable received a full assessment of their physical, mental and social needs.

Inspectors found patients with long-term conditions also have a structured annual review to check their health and medicines needs are being met.

The report said: "Staff treated patients with kindness, respect and compassion.

"Staff helped patients to be involved in decisions about care and treatment.

"The practice respected patients’ privacy and dignity."

Speaking about Donnington Medical Practice, which was inspected in December, the CQC said the Wrekin Drive surgery provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

The care and treatment patients received was described as 'effective' and could be accessed in a 'timely way'.

The report said: "Staff dealt with patients with kindness and respect and involved them in decisions about their care.

"The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centre care."

Both medical practices were given a 'good' rating across the board for how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led their services were.

They both operate under Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, which buys healthcare services for the area.

Richard Caddy, spokesman for the CCG, said: “Telford & Wrekin CCG is delighted to confirm that the CQC has awarded both Donnington Medical Practice and Ironbridge Medical Practice “Good” ratings – which represents the hard work that both practices have delivered for their practice populations this year.”

To view the reports visit cqc.org.uk