Whitchurch man's death caused by health and anaesthesia

Hugh David Morgan, 56, died at the Princess Royal Hospital on September 8, three days after he was due to have an operation at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital near Oswestry.

At an inquest at Shirehall on Thursday, Shropshire Coroner John Ellery heard the details that led to Mr Morgan's death.

Mr Ellery told the inquest that on September 5 last year, Mr Morgan was being anaesthetised ahead of surgery at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

He suffered an issue, and was given treatment and the following day it was reported he was unable to follow commands.

He was then taken to the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, before he passed away on September 8.

After hearing the evidence, Mr Ellery recorded a narrative conclusion, adding: "He died from a combination of complications of anaesthesia and an underlying heart condition.

"Both contributed to his death."