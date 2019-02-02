Popular hospital chaplain steps down after 17 years

Adrian Bailey, 61, who has worked in the chaplaincy at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) since 2001, retired from his post this week.

From supporting patients and their relatives to officiating wedding and memorial services, as well as leading the Sunday services, Mr Bailey’s role as Hospital Chaplain at RJAH has seen everything.

He said: “This job is interesting and challenging, both in equal measure. It’s an extremely person-centred role, it’s about supporting those who may be worried about theirs or a family members’ health, and helping them to find hope and courage within themselves.

“It’s a job which encounters both ends of the scale – from the happier, more joyful occasions such as a wedding ceremony to the more sombre times, organising a memorial service or lending a listening ear, when a patient needs it most.

“A real stand-out memory for me was when I’d just started in the role, the 9/11 attacks happened in the USA, and I organised a memorial service and the book of condolence from that was eventually sent to the American ambassador. You don’t forget times like those.

“One thing that’s never changed in my opinion during my time at the hospital is the sense of compassion throughout.

“It’s been a real privilege to do this job at such a special place, the staff are absolutely wonderful – the comments I’ve always heard from patients is how staff are friendly, kind and helpful, how nothing is ever too much trouble. Patients expect effective treatment as a matter of course but it’s how staff make them feel, which is what they really remember.”

While at the hospital, Mr Bailey has served as a public governor, and is planning on joining the local ramblers and twinning groups in his retirement, as well as writing a book and getting involved in the local music scene.

Advertising

He is also planning to help the hospital in the future as a volunteer.

Mark Brandreth, RJAH Chief Executive added: “On behalf of everyone at the hospital, I’d like to thank Adrian for everything he’s done during his time at RJAH. He’s been there for both our patients and our staff, and for that we are all grateful. It’s going to be very strange without him here, we will miss him.”