Shropshire schools going 'Mad About Harry' to raise funds for poorly 10-year-old

Harry has neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

His mum and dad, Nina and Russell Banks, who are originally from Shrewsbury, are desperately fundraising to help Harry take part in a groundbreaking clinical trial in the US or Barcelona, which could be his life-line.

For this they need to have raised £500,000 by mid-March, when he has been advised to have the treatment. So far they have raised more than £310,000.

Some schools have already held fundraising events, including St George’s Junior School, Coleham Primary School and Shrewsbury High School. Planned for February are fundraising events at Prestfelde School; Adcote School; St Giles Primary School; St John the Baptist Primary School; Hadnall Primary School; Oak Meadow Primary School; Packwood Haugh School and Condover College. School events include Wear a Hat for Harry, mufti days and coffee mornings.

Harry’s aunt, Mandie Mulloy, whose grandchildren attend Coleham Primary School, said: "The engagement from so many local schools to the campaign has been fantastic and we are so grateful for the generous donations made by the communities at the schools involved."

The Mad About Harry fundraising campaign has been backed by a viral social media campaign, and some amazing celebrity and sporting endorsements. Harry has been pictured with ex-England cricket captain Alastair Cook, plus celebrity photographer - Rankin - photographed him with a group of England rugby superstars including England Captain Dylan Hartley.

An army of Shropshire fundraisers, many of whom know Harry and his family personally, have been touched by the story and have been galvanised into fundraising action. There has been widespread support from many of the town’s pubs through the Put One In For Harry campaign, encouraging customers to donate their loose change to the fundraising pots.

Other fundraising events being organised locally include an all day festival-style fundraiser called Feel the Love for Harry at Severn Social in Shrewsbury, with live music and family activities, on February 17; Shrewsbury High School is holding an evening fundraising event; plus there are a number of coffee mornings, sponsored events and other fundraising activities.

To donate to Harry’s fundraising, visit gofundme.com/madaboutharry