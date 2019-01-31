Girl on the train: Shropshire woman Thea is poster star for national cancer campaign

Five years ago Thea Wilson spent weeks in isolation and months in hospital when she was diagnosed with promyelocytic leukemia, a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia.

In February 2015 she was told she was in remission and has gone on the take part major sporting challenges and also hold events which have raised more than £10,000 for cancer charities.

Now she is part of Cancer Research UK's national cancer day campaign.

Posters with a photo of the 41-year-old, from Petton, near Baschurch, are on trains in the south east and the Midlands until February 8, with World Cancer Day on February 4.

The train panel for Cancer Research UK

The posters urge commuters to donate to Cancer Research UK, saying they could help fund clinical trials into improving leukaemia treatment for people like Thea.

One of the two posters says: "When Thea was diagnosed with leukaemia, she didn’t know if her disease was curable. Today, thanks to research, she is smiling. February 4 is World Cancer Day. Unite against cancer and give more people like Thea a reason to smile.

Another uses her words: "I was lucky, I made it, still smiling and undefeated."

Thea said she was honoured to be asked to take part.

One of the photos of Thea

"I was recruited on diagnosis to the clinical trial, AML 17," she said.

"Trials really do save people's lives, I am living proof of that. Next month I will celebrate my fourth year in remission."

"People like me do survive because of investment in research. My chance of survival, pre-treatment was zero, it was a really acute, dangerous leukaemia. Front line treatment for cancer is changing thanks to research."

Thea said she felt emotional when she saw the poster for the first time.

"The photo was taken by my friend and talented photographer and illustrator, Meg Hawkins," she added.