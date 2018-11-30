Hospital news welcomed in Parliament

Philip Dunne, MP for Ludlow, spoke about the problems facing the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust in a question to health minister Stephen Hammond.

The trust was placed in special measures on December 8, after being issued by three warnings by the health watchdog regarding the safety of its services.

But last week it was announced the threatened overnight closure of the A&E unit at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford would not go ahead, following the recruitment of a number of new doctors.

Mr Dunne asked health minister Stephen Hammond if the trust's success in securing enough qualified clinicians to avoid the closure was "a positive first step on the journey out of special measures".

Mr Hammond said he agreed with Mr Dunne: "I welcome the trust’s recent announcement that it now has enough middle-grade doctors and nurses to keep the Prince Royal Hospital’s A&E open 24/7.

"It has been receiving some excellent support from NHS Improvement, and I hope that it will achieve similar success in improving the quality of care as that support continues."

Mr Dunne had visited the Princess Royal Hospital on the day it was announced the trust would be going into special measures.

During the visit he said, speaking as a former health minister responsible overseeing special measures, that it was nothing to be feared and should be seen as an opportunity to improve services.

Advertising

"I don't think it's a bad thing," he said.

"It is to address the issues and give them the support from NHS Improvement, and across the NHS to turn things round as quickly as possible."

He said whether it would affect confidence in the hospital, particularly with regard to recruitment, would depend on how the news was portrayed.

"It should be regarded as support for the trust and the staff who are working tirelessly to provide the best care for all the people of Shropshire.

"People need to see what is happening here, rather than just believe everything that is being said by campaigners who might have an agenda."