Councillors call on Future Fit bosses to go back to the drawing board

Their comments come after it was revealed nearly two thirds of people had either disagreed or strongly disagreed with the preferred Future Fit option.

A statement from Peter Bradley, chairman of The Wrekin constituency Labour party, was issued on behalf of similar groups in Ludlow, Montgomeryshire, North Shropshire, Shrewsbury & Atcham and Telford.

He said: “The consultation has produced one single stark headline: the public does not support Future Fit. The CCGs cannot hide from the fact that a staggering two thirds of respondents have rejected their favoured Option 1 and there’s no convincing majority for Option 2 either.

“If they didn’t know it before, the CCGs must surely now recognise that they have no mandate for Future Fit. They must do what we’ve argued from the outset – go back to the drawing board and come up with a well-designed and funded scheme which meets the health needs of all the communities of Shropshire and Mid Wales.

“The consultation findings graphically illustrate that the concerns the Labour Party raised throughout the consultation, particularly about the risks of closing an A&E, are precisely those which worry local people most and we will continue to campaign against a scheme which has more to do with cost-cutting than health care.

“We will be watching very carefully to see how the CCGs proceed but if their own consultation means anything at all, they will now abandon their plans. As far as we’re concerned, Future Fit is dead in the water.”

The Telford & Wrekin Conservative Group welcomed the results as well.

Councillor Andrew Eade, leader of the group, said: “The message is very loud and very clear from across the county and beyond that Option One is not acceptable and that our Health providers must now listen to and take on board the views and opinions of the community they serve.

“Due to the CCGs previous track record and their apparent deafness to other people’s views, my confidence is not high however, now is the time for all to work together hand in glove to make sure that we get the right services for our community.”

Councillor Stephen Burrell said: “The residents of Telford and Wrekin have been joined by residents of North Shropshire, Bridgnorth and beyond in their utter rejection of Future Fit.

“Removing the A&E and the Women and Children’s Departments away from this county's key growth point is short sighted, unnecessary and against the public interest.

“We pledge to work hand in hand with each and every resident, group and party to stand up for the best interests of those in Telford, Wrekin, North Shropshire and Bridgnorth who depend on the Princess Royal Hospital and the services it provides.”