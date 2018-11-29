Daniel Kawczynski MP: Future for hospitals still looking healthy

"The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust has been placed in special measures, primarily because of accident & emergency and maternity services.

We await a report commissioned by the former Secretary of State for Health on maternity, hopefully to be published shortly, and we already have very precise and detailed plans to resolve problems in A&E, namely the Future Fit programme.

Clearly, addressing the specific problems that have led to the Trust being placed in special measures is crucial for patients. In my view, however, leadership excellence is equally vital if we are to resolve these issues in the long-term and deliver the right clinical vision for our hospitals.

It is more than chance that some of the best performing hospital trusts in the country are ones that have a long-standing chief executive, in some cases, with over two decades of service. In many of those instances, there have been difficult issues to unearth, but leaders have been given the time and support to deal with these historic issues over the long term.

By contrast, our local hospital trust has been exposed to a large number of rotating chief executives. This has led to uncertainty and a dearth of long term planning.

In Simon Wright, we now, finally, have a chief executive who rightly commands the overwhelming support and confidence of doctors and clinicians as well as local representatives and the many organisations that interact with our local hospitals on a daily basis.

Mr Wright is striking in his quiet calm and resolve, his commitment to our county and his determination to improve the services and care that my constituents receive at both of the trust’s hospitals.

Mr Wright is now focused on resolving a number of issues which have been, unfortunately, many years in the making; a huge challenge which should not be understated. Half the capital budget for the NHS is being issued to Shropshire. This is welcome, of course, but is indicative of the seriousness of the challenge ahead.

Accident & emergency and workforce issues are both dominant aspects in the special measures designation and were identified in the call to arms five years ago.

Fortunately, under Simon Wright, a quiet transformation is happening, and the results will begin to shine through.

The leadership has acted decisively and done what other hospitals in similar positions have failed to do. The staff have been secured and overnight closure of the Princess Royal Hospital Accident & Emergency Department, upon which so many rely, was prevented. This has been a clear example of strong leadership from the trust in securing the support needed to make this happen.

The rationale for Future Fit Programme reflects some of the key issues facing NHS provision nationally: significant workforce challenges in critical specialities and an imperative to maintain and increase quality standards. Indeed, the overarching aim of Future Fit in Shropshire is to reconfigure acute hospital services at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital so that they are clinically and financially sustainable and continue to deliver safe, high quality care to patients.

I have been swift to take local concerns directly to the Secretary of State, outlining my confidence in the chief executive and his board and highlighting the specifics of the local situation.

There is no doubt that the special measures proposals will afford our trust extra financial resources and additional specialist assistance which will be welcomed by all.

My understanding is this process will last up to a year, following which the Care Quality Commission will reassess the situation. I am encouraged that the Secretary of State shares my view that the Future Fit Programme is an integral part of the solution for our hospital trust.

Shropshire Star comment:

I am confident that the problems with our local trust are not insurmountable and indeed there are very detailed concrete plans to resolve all outstanding issues.

However, given that they have been created over decades they will not be fixed overnight.

Crucial to the transformation in the long term is the support we give to those who know about clinical care: the doctors and surgeons, who, absent of any political agenda, can ensure, together with the trust’s leaders, that this massive investment in our county is used to the benefit of patients and in the best way possible.

If we are to ensure a bright future for our hospitals, we must not allow politics in our towns to prevent Future Fit, or seek to influence the Care Quality Commission, the Secretary of State for Health and others.

The constant stalling by some activists has introduced more clinical risk into our county. Had this plan been agreed in the two years initially set out, then today we would be seeing a new hospital opening its doors and the risks written large would have already been resolved. My parliamentary colleagues and I are all too aware of what can happen to investment in healthcare if public support is derailed by those resistant to change – the investment simply goes elsewhere.

That is why I urge the people of Shrewsbury and the Clinical Commissioning Group to get behind the Future Fit plan.

It represents the largest new capital commitment anywhere from NHS England this year and delivers the largest ever public-sector investment in healthcare in Shropshire.

There is much that is positive to build on: Over 6,000 people from our community work at SaTH and deliver great care every day.

We have one of the most nationally recognised fertility units in the country, which in the last two years has moved into state of the art facilities.

Our ophthalmology service has recently moved into a new patient-designed facility.

We have three new three new MRI scanners and £3m has been spent at PRH AED and £2m spent at RSH mortuary.

We also have a new midwife-led unit at Shrewsbury.

The capital commitment from NHS England is an opportunity for the community – leaders, clinicians and local representatives alike – to build on the positive and to make healthcare in Shropshire the best it can be."