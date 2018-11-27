Advertising
'It's like we have come full circle': Georgina is trained by the midwife who delivered her
It was purely by chance that two Shropshire midwives found themselves working together – and they couldn’t believe it when they found out what uniquely connected them.
Oswestry midwife Tracy Jones has delivered hundreds of babies over the last three decades; and she was stunned when she discovered that one of those babies, Georgina Peate, was now training alongside her as a student midwife.
Tracy, who works at Oswestry’s midwife-led unit (MLU), said: “Fate has definitely played a part in this.”
Now 20, Georgina was born on March 20 1998, delivered by Tracy at the very unit where they now work.
Georgina said: “I knew that I had been born at the unit, but I had absolutely no idea that Tracy had actually delivered me.
"One quiet afternoon we got out the old registers and had a look and neither of us could believe it when we found out.
"When I told my mum and showed her a picture, she recognised Tracy straight away, it was brilliant.
“For me to be able to train as a midwife is something that I have always wanted to do since I was very little – but to be able to train alongside Tracy who delivered me, it’s been so special.”
Advertising
Tracy added: “It is like we have come full circle.
Special
"I was there helping when she was born and now I am helping her to pursue a career in midwifery.
"I have had lots of student midwives working with me over the years, and it is always special – but this is extra special.”
Advertising
Tracy became a midwife around 32 years ago having first started her career as a nurse, and has been based in Oswestry for the last 22 years.
“I always knew that I wanted to be a nurse, and it was when I was working on a mother and baby unit that I felt a pull to midwifery, and that is what I have done ever since,” said Tracy.
“I have helped to deliver hundreds of babies over the years and when I go out in Oswestry I am always being stopped by people saying that I delivered their baby, or a relative’s. It is wonderful really.”
Georgina will finish her midwifery training next year when she is hoping to further her career in Shropshire as a midwife with The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.
Sue Oliver, ward manager at Oswestry MLU, said: “It was fantastic when we found out that we had a student working at the unit who was delivered here; and it is quite unique and special that she is being mentored by the very midwife who delivered her.
"They share a very special relationship.”
Advertising
Login or Register to comment