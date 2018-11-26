Improving Telford care agency rated ‘good’

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) had said Essence Telford Ltd ‘required improvement’ following an inspection last year.

Improvements to risk management and governance were highlighted as key areas.

The agency was reinspected in October and a newly-published report has revealed improvements have been made at the service, based in Wellington.

The report said medicines were managed and prompted safely and personalised risk assessments were in place to ensure people were protected against a range of risks.

Inspectors said staff recruitment was carried out safely with the required checks in place for new staff before they started work. The report states: “Staff had a good knowledge of people’s likes, dislikes, preferences, mobility and communicative needs. We received positive feedback regarding staff and how peoples’ needs were met. People were supported to maintain their independence by staff that understood and valued the importance of this.”

Care plans were said to be sufficiently detailed and reviewed regularly, with the involvement of people who used the service and their relatives.

Inspectors said people were supported to have choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible. Infection control measures were in place and people were regularly asked for their views through questionnaires and feedback forms.

The service was rated ‘good’ across the board, taking into consideration whether it is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The care agency provides a service to older adults and younger disabled adults with a range of health and social care needs including physical disabilities, learning disabilities and people living with dementia.