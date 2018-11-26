Future Fit consultation: Nearly two-thirds disagree with 'preferred' option of A&E at Shrewsbury

Independent consultation specialist Participate Ltd was commissioned by Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups to analyse feedback from the public consultation. A report has now been published.

The 15-week public consultation focused on the CCGs’ plans to have a single emergency centre for the county based at either Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, with planned care being provided at the alternative site.

The CCGs' preferred option is for the emergency centre to be based at Shrewsbury and Telford to take on responsibility for planned care.

But from the 18,742 surveys received, 65 per cent said they 'strongly disagreed' or 'disagreed' with this option, with the majority being from the Telford and Wrekin area.

A total of 31 per cent of all respondents 'strongly agreed' or 'agreed' with option one.

Respondents from the Wales/Shropshire border and Mid Wales showed the highest levels of agreement.

The report said: "Reasons for disagreement with option one mainly focus on distance and that having emergency care at Shrewsbury could result in ‘life threatening’ situations with frequent traffic congestion on the A5.

"It was stated that: Telford needs its own A&E as it has a growing population; separating care between hospitals could cause undue inconvenience; care for women and children should not be removed from Telford; the changes are too costly; there is no room for expansion at Shrewsbury; the population of Telford is younger and therefore more likely to require emergency care and; the population of Telford is more economically disadvantaged meaning they are likely to be unable to afford extra travel costs."

Those who agreed with the option said it would offer greater accessibility for people in an emergency situation, provide better quality services and the Shrewsbury site has more room for growth.

The report said half of all respondents 'strongly agreed' or 'agreed' with option two – for the emergency centre to be based at Telford and Shrewsbury to be the planned care site.

A total of 44 per cent 'strongly disagreed' or 'disagreed' with this option.

Some were concerned about travel times to Telford in an emergency or that travelling to Shrewsbury for planned care would be inconvenient.

Others said women’s and children’s services should stay at Telford, travel to Shrewsbury for planned care was more acceptable and it would result in reduced pressure on ambulance services.

There were some who also said a centralised hospital would be a better solution.

Just over half of those who filled in the surveys were from the Telford and Wrekin area.

The report said concerns about loss of access and increased travelling times to access emergency care were paramount and people wanted a better explanation of what an urgent care centre provides.

The CCG' plans involve setting up urgent care centres at both hospitals.

It was found that people were also confused about what services and procedures would be included under ‘planned care’.

The report continued: "There is a perception that money spent on the women and children’s unit at Telford has been ‘wasted’ under option one.

"A frequently occurring theme across all dialogue methods is the view that Telford has a younger/growing demographic who are therefore likely to need these services more."

Travelling times and distance were frequently used as arguments against both proposed options and some people said there was also a lack of clarity around how option one would be funded.

Participate Ltd also reviewed letters and emails and feedback from hundreds of meetings, events and focus groups.

Other feedback said Future Fit was being ‘too limited’ in not including community services.

David Evans, chief officer of Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: “This report goes far beyond just the survey feedback, with analysis of the many public consultation events, meetings and discussions with seldom heard groups.

“We have now held two meetings where we have discussed, reflected and fully considered the key themes, detailed responses and any suggestions from individuals and organisations.

"This will prove invaluable in helping us to make a decision about the future of hospital services in the New Year.”

Dr Simon Freeman, accountable officer for Shropshire CCG, said the report was one of a number of pieces of work that needed to be considered before a final decision can be made.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs RSH and PRH, says it is important that there are no more delays to the process.

He said: "We've got to get moving with this. We know the decision on the capital helped us to recruit the A&E consultants. The decision to start building work will have a profound impact on our ability to recruit people.

"We can't have any more delays."

To read the report visit nhsfuturefit.org