Telford A&E U-turn ‘should have been sooner’: How special measures leak almost scuppered rescue plan

Councillor Shaun Davies said the number of doctors within the trust was affected by early leaked news of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (Sath) going into special measures.

Speaking at a full council meeting, the Labour group leader said those responsible for the leak nearly cost the public their A&E department.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster last six weeks,” he said. “We were really close, within touching distance of making this announcement two weeks ago.

“Unfortunately, the early leaking of the fact that the trust was going to be put into special measures had a massive detrimental and immediate impact on two doctors in particular coming to the trust.

“Those people that leaked the information, and they know who they are, did nearly cost us this overnight closure as it would have gone ahead.”

Sath was placed into special measures on November 8. NHS Improvement chose to take the step after the trust had received a third warning from the Care Quality Commission over the safety of its services.

MORE:

Advertising

The council leader has now asked for the Future Fit plans – which could see Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital downgraded – to be put on hold.

Councillor Davies added: “The easiest case to make is a pausing of Future Fit so that we can start to bring our county and borough back together again.

“The reality is the government has written a cheque for the downgrade of our A&E and our Women’s and Children’s unit.

“My real fear is that if that if Future Fit is forced through against public opinion, then there will really be concerns about the future of the trust itself and both CCGs.

“My public plea to health bosses, but also to government ministers and MPs, is let’s take the Christmas period to pause the situation, reform, unite and regroup in the new year and start to look at a solution fit for the 21st century that unites the county.”