Two new directors to join Shropshire hospitals trust board

A director of clinical effectiveness and a director of strategy and transformation will join the board at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (Sath).

Dr Edwin Borman will move from his current role as medical director to take up the post of director of clinical effectiveness.

He will be responsible for improvements in clinical practice, promoting innovation and supporting the transformation of clinical pathways.

The role will also mean he is responsible for the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS), complaints, research, quality and clinical audit.

The director of strategy and transformation will focus on the reconfiguration of hospital services, business planning, strategy, estates and the trust's Transforming Care work.

Advertisements for a director of strategy and transformation and a new medical director will go out next week.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Sath, which runs the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said: “These roles are critical for the future of our hospitals and we want to ensure that they are filled with talented and committed individuals.

“I would like to wish Edwin well with his new role, which is absolutely critical for the trust, and thank him for all his efforts in his time as medical director.

"I look forward to receiving applications from both inside and outside of the trust for these other vital roles.”

The board has already been strengthened this year with the addition of new non-executive directors Tony Allen and Tony Bristlin and associate non-executive directors Amanda Edwards and Anthony Carroll.

The trust was placed into special measures earlier this month.

It came after Sath received a third warning from the Care Quality Commission over the safety of its services.

The health watchdog carried out inspections at the trust in August.

Telford MP Lucy Allan and Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard both called for Sath to be placed into special measures following the concerns.