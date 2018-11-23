Care home near Oswestry up for sale at £600,000 price tag

The Court Nursing and Residential Home in West Felton is situated five miles from Oswestry and is now on the market with an asking price of £600,000.

The Court has historically operated as a care home for both residential and nursing residents, registered for 34 residents in 34 single rooms. Set in approximately 0.6 of an acre, the two-storey property also has a purpose-built extension at ground floor level.

The current owners have only recently closed the business, and the property offers significant potential for a new owner, either to reopen as a care home, for conversion to supported living, or other residential or commercial development, subject to the relevant planning permissions being in place.

Paul Reilly, director at Christie & Co said: “West Felton is a popular village close to the Shropshire/Powys border and would be ideal for a small bed and breakfast, offering great walking trails in the area and the Llangollen canal nearby is ideal for boaters.”