MP Owen Paterson thanks hospital team with tour of Downing Street

By Jonny Drury | Oswestry | Health | Published:

Staff at the Midland Centre for Spinal Injuries at Oswestry's Orthopaedic Hospital were given a tour of 10 Downing Street as a thanks for the care they gave an MP.

The Spinal Injuries team at No 10

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson suffered an accident which resulted in him spending three weeks in hospital and four months out of work to recover.

To recognise the team’s dedicated care, a tour of Downing Street was organised for the team on Wrekin Ward within MCSI.

Rebecca Warren, ward manager at the MCSI, said it was a fantastic day.

She said: “Our tour of Downing Street was absolutely brilliant; it was an amazing day and a great way of recognising our team.

“The whole team had a fantastic time; we had a two-hour tour and saw so much of 10 Downing Street.

“We even caught a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

"The day we were there was a particularly difficult day for her in the media, and we saw her receive a hug from members of the catering team there, which was really nice to see.”

Mr Paterson added: “I’d like to thank everyone on MCSI and RJAH for all they did to get me back on my feet, and also thank you to 10 Downing Street for hosting.

“I’m delighted that the whole team had a great time.”

