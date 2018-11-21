More than 200 referrals over child neglect in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

The charity’s helpline hears from concerned adults every day and night of the week, with reports ranging from children being left unsupervised or with inadequate clothing, to being screamed at or living amongst mouldy food and animal faeces.

In 2017/18, it made 116 referrals in Shropshire to agencies including the police and local authorities.

In Telford and Wrekin, 100 referrals were made.

The NSPCC has launched its ‘Light For Every Childhood’ Christmas appeal to raise awareness of child neglect.

Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC said: “Neglect doesn’t stop because it is Christmas, the holidays can in fact magnify problems because children are cut-off from the wider community and their support network.

“While it is positive that people are being vigilant and reporting concerns of children suffering neglect rather than standing by, it is still deeply worrying to see that neglect continues to be the most common reason for contacting the NSPCC helpline.

“This is why we are appealing to the generous nature of the public to support our Light For Every Childhood Christmas appeal to help us be there for even more young people in need.”

In 2017/18 the helpline dealt with 19,937 calls and emails about child neglect, with hundreds happening during the 12 days of Christmas.

Advertising

During the festive period extended family members often get in touch with the NSPCC after spending more time with a young relative and becoming concerned for the child’s welfare.

The NSPCC Christmas appeal is calling for donations to the NSPCC helpline – which is open throughout the holidays – so they can answer more calls and help children suffering neglect both at Christmas and all year round.

Often more than one child was the subject of a referral, making the actual number of those referred far higher.

Neglect happens when a child’s basic needs are not being met and can be down to several reasons ranging from parents not having the skills, support or funds, to having mental health issues.

Advertising

The NSPCC warns it can cause deep-rooted and lifelong physical and psychological harm for a child.

At its worst neglect can lead to a child suffering permanent disabilities, or prove fatal.

People can make donations by visiting the NSPCC website.

Adults concerned about a child can contact the helpline seven days a week on 0808 800 5000, or email help@nspcc.org.uk