Telford care firm expansion to create 10 jobs

TPG Complex Care,a division of The Practice Group, works alongside health commissioners, local authorities and the wider NHS to deliver a service that allows individuals with significant health conditions, long-term illnesses or disabilities to be treated at home rather than hospital.

Sharon Lane, head of TPG Complex Care, said: “Unlike many other caring roles, the services provided by our complex care assistants are pretty distinct and often involve carrying out home care procedures which would simply have been unheard just a few years ago.

"But this is what makes the work so interesting, as healthcare needs always evolve, so the opportunities for learning never stop.”

It is a sentiment echoed by Keith Davies, who only joined TPG Complex Care 15 months ago and has already progressed from a complex care assistant to a member of the rapid response care team.

He said: "While many of our complex care assistants are recruited to support a specific patient package, the sheer range of health conditions and complex care needs that we manage means there are always opportunities to acquire new skills.

"And when you factor in the great training and mentoring support that the company provides, the prospects to progress are really good.

"If you are a great communicator who enjoys working with and helping other people, this is an excellent opportunity to secure an extremely satisfying and rewarding job.”

For more information about the new jobs call 01952 802130 or visit tpgcomplexcare.co.uk