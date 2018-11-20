County's newest 10k run could boost Oswestry's high street

Alan Lewis, who organised this year’s Midnight Ride cycle from the town, is hoping the race will appeal not only to seasoned runners but also to people tackling the distance for the first time or who are nervous about being in an organised event.

Last week, Oswestry Town Council gave its support in principle for the run to be staged next autumn.

Mr Lewis, who lives in the town, said he hoped the run would be held in October next year.

“I have been having talks about the possibility of having a 10k run in Oswestry for a couple of years now and we hope to announce a date and route in the coming weeks,” he said.

“It will be very much town centre-based and will bring a lot of people into Oswestry, which will be great for shops and cafes.

"There will of course be people who will want to win the race or set their fastest time.

“But I want to ensure that while they are celebrated and helped with their personal best, I also want to make it a great event for the people who simply want to complete the course or maybe do their first 10k.

“There is still a lot to organise and talks about road closures.

“But it is hoped that the event can start and finish in Church Street."