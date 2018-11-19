Shropshire marathon runner to teach lifesaving techniques for charity

Nicola Bishton, who works at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, will take part in the marathon in April.

She will be raising money for St John Ambulance and has set herself a fundraising target of £2,000.

And on top of the usual cake sales and raffles, Nicola is planning to use her professional skills to boost her donations.

Nicola, who before moving to her role as a resuscitation officer worked as a staff nurse in A&E, said: “My plan is to teach CPR in the community to as many people as I can for donations. I’m looking for small groups of people, between six to a maximum of 20, over the age of eight to teach CPR and awareness of defibrillators.

“I applied to raise money for St John Ambulance mainly because of my background.

"I previously worked as a staff nurse in A&E at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and currently work as the resuscitation officer.

“This level of exposure to emergencies has only highlighted the importance learning CPR in the communities.

"Supporting St John Ambulance will hopefully allow for more training to continue and that will result in more lives being saved.

“St John works alongside the NHS in responding to emergencies, helping to take pressures off our emergency services.”

Nicola began running in 2016 after entering the 2017 Shrewsbury 10K.

She said: “From there I have continued to push myself further, taking on the Great North Run later that year.

"Throughout 2018 I have continued to run, enjoying Shrewsbury Park Run on a regular basis and participating in many 10K and half marathon races.

“I again took part in the Great North Run this year with my now husband, dressed as a bride and groom to help raise money for charity.”

Nicola has set up an online donation page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicola-ijewsky1

Donations can also be made by phone by texting “NISJ £5” to 70070 to donate £5.

Anyone who is interested in CPR lessons for a donation which will go to St John Ambulance should email Nicola at nicola.ijewsky@nhs.net or nicijewsky@gmail.com