Shropshire community healthcare plans to be revealed in New Year

They include a hospital at home service, a health crisis response team and ‘step-up’ beds.

The plans are being developed by health commissioners, and GPs, health providers and patients will be able to give their feedback at a series of workshops.

A shake-up of services is expected as Shropshire Clinical Commissioning Group develops its ‘care closer to home’ model, which it says will address an ‘unhealthy dependence’ on hospitals.

It aims to improve health outcomes for people aged 65 and over with multiple long-term health conditions.

A new CCG report says design sessions were scheduled with other interested parties to develop a long list of possible models, but due to 'system pressures' the decision has been taken for the 'in-house programme team' to develop the options.

They will then be revealed to the public to gather feedback.

The report said: "Due to a number of factors including the impact of increasing system pressures and limited availability of required stakeholders, the decision was made to stand down the codesign sessions as planned.

"Instead, the alternative approach endorsed by the programme board is for the in-house programme team to develop a range of model options that will then be presented in the new year for critique, input and feedback from a wide range of stakeholders including GP’s, providers, patients and public."

Advertising

The first phase of the plan has already been put in place with a frailty intervention team based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital’s A&E department.

Planning is under way to expand this service to Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

Now, the details will be drawn up for a 'hospital at home' service, which will provide specialist care delivered for a limited time period in a person’s home, or nearby.

There are also plans for a rapid response service, which will respond quickly to patients with early signs of deterioration or those heading towards a health crisis.

Advertising

‘Step-up’ beds are also in the vision for future healthcare in Shropshire.

They allow patients to have bed-based care local to where they live, possibly in community hospitals or nursing homes.

Health bosses say the model will help to alleviate some of the pressure on hospitals.

The CCG report says: "The programme will contribute to the NHS shift towards preventative care, as well as supporting people to stay as well as possible, for as long as possible, and in their own home or environment where possible; avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions."