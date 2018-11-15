Wellington Town Council agrees to help fund Telford hospital staff beds

Wellington Town Council voted 11-1 to approve the donation, the latest in a string of cash boosts provided by towns and parishes across Telford.

Last month Telford and Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies launched an appeal to renovate three buildings into homes for up to 12 NHS staff – arguing the offer of free accommodation would boost recruitment and help prevent the overnight closure of the Prince Royal Hospital A&E.

Independent councillor Patrick McCarthy, the lone dissenting voice, criticised the move as “double taxation”, pointing out that constituents already paid income tax to fund the NHS, and that part of their council tax should not be directed to it as well.

Councillor McCarthy said staff already had a budget of £5 million from which they could pay for the accommodation refit themselves.

He said the £4,800 motion was “a case of double taxation”.

Need

Councillor McCarthy added: “Income tax goes to pay for the NHS, not council tax. So, essentially, the population of Wellington are being asked to pay twice.

“Our residents’ groups, who have a real need for this £4,800 should get this – not SaTH (Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust).”

Advertising

Councillor Lee Carter, who is also a member of the Labour-run borough council cabinet, disagreed.

“There is no budget there at all,” he said, pointing out that SaTH has a “£140 million budget backlog”.

“They can’t even afford to fix the leaks in the roof,” he said.

“I’ve sat in the meetings and heard it, and seen it with my own eyes. Isn’t it a crying shame that we’re having this debate here? Hadley and Leegomery Council have given £5,000. Dawley, Madeley and Oakengates have all given something.”