Shropshire cancer charity to launch members club

The Cobalt Club will consist of a group of philanthropic donors who want to make a significant contribution to investing in and developing the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund for the next 40 plus years.

Next year, the charity will mark 40 years of making a positive difference to lives affected by cancer across the region.

The launch event will be held at Shrewsbury Museum on November 22 alongside Lingen Davies’ photographic exhibition of Shropshire landscapes for its 2019 calendar.

Guests will be able to meet members of Lingen Davies staff, members of the board of trustees, enjoy drinks and canapés, and find out more about its work.

Members of the Cobalt Club will be asked to donate an annual sum, payable in monthly instalments if preferred.

The money will be used to buy equipment and develop services to support people with cancer.

In return, Cobalt Club members will be invited to members only events at prestigious locations, be able to take part in focus groups, have tours of local clinical facilities, and help to shape the future of the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund.

People can become a member by making an annual donation of £1,200 or more for individuals or families, and £5,000 or more for companies.

Families can join together and share between themselves both the costs and attending the social events.

Naomi Atkin, executive officer at Lingen Davies, said: “We are extremely lucky to have a strong base of support in our local community.

"Without the support of our many community fundraisers we simply would not be able to do what we do.

"As we look towards the future, we want to grow our income to allow us to make an even bigger impact on lives affected by cancer in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

"We are hoping that the Cobalt Club and its members will help us build on our existing support and help us be strong and resilient as we undertake new and bigger plans."

For more information visit www.lingendavies.co.uk, phone the fundraising office on 01743 492396, or email hello@lingendavies.co.uk