Shropshire hospital trust recognised for care of forces veterans

This mark of distinction for the Oswestry Orthopaedic Hospital means that patients who have served in the Armed Forces will be cared for by frontline staff who have received training and education on their specific needs, such as around mental health, and who can signpost them to local support services.

The recognition comes ahead of the nation marking the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

RJAH is one of 24 NHS bodies across the UK that have received accreditation from the Veterans Covenant Hospital Alliance.

The alliance is made up of national bodies, including NHS Improvement, NHS England, the Department of Health and Social Care, the Ministry of Defence, and the Confederation of Service Charities.

Chief executive Mark Brandreth said: “We are thrilled to be named as just one of 24 NHS organisations to be accredited as Veteran Aware.

“This comes ahead of the Trust being presented on Monday with the prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence, recognising our support for our Armed Forces staff.

“Our staff members, particularly those who have served or are reservists, have been trained and educated to ensure they understand the complex physical and psychological needs of our patients who have served in the Armed Forces.

RJAH is an organisation that strongly values its Armed Forces staff and patients. We already run a thriving veterans’ service and have done so for more than four years, and just last month, we officially launched our £1.5 million fundraising campaign to build the UK’s first dedicated Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.”

On Monday November 12, the trust will be attending Lancaster House in London, alongside HRH Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Gavin Williamson, Secretary of State for Defence, to receive the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence.