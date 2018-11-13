Oswestry school raises more than £900 to fight polio

The Marches School along with Oswestry Rotary Club are supporting efforts to importance of eradicate the serious viral disease.

Justin Soper from the club attended a series of assemblies to inform pupils that polio has nearly been wiped out, but without raising money and providing immunisation vaccines, cases may increase again.

Fundraising activities at the school include selling badges in the shape of a purple crocus to the staff and the children, and for just £1, a badge will help to save the lives of two children, which was matched by the rotary, so in effect, it will save the lives of four children.

Pupils also took part in a non-uniform day, with close to £950 raised to mark World Polio Day last month.

After half-term they planted 5,000 purple crocus bulbs at the front of the school, which are due to flower in the spring.

Alison Pearson, headteacher of the Marches School, added: “We have been overjoyed to support such a wonderful and caring initiative that the rotary club brought to us, and we would like to thank the students at the school for being so supportive of the cause.

"We raised a fantastic amount of money and it brings a huge sense of pride that it has gone towards helping save the lives of children."