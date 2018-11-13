New chapter for fertility centre in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire and Mid Wales Fertility Centre moved from the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) to the Severn Fields Health Village in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

On Saturday the mayor of Shrewsbury, Shropshire Councillor Peter Nutting, unveiled a plaque and helped to plant a tree in the grounds of the health village to celebrate the official opening of the centre.

Jason Kasraie, head of fertility services at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust, said: “Saturday marked the start of a new chapter for us. We are all very proud of the service that we offer and our success rates are the highest in the West Midlands.

“Our new state-of-art facilities will help us to improve those success rates even further, which is great news for our patients.

“It was wonderful to be able to catch up with some of the couples that we have been able to help over the years, and we were delighted to see so many families come along to support us on Saturday.

“We would also like to thank Peter Nutting and Assura, which manages the Severn Fields Health Village, for all their help in making the event a real success. It was a very special day.”

The centre has been delivering in-vitro fertilisation treatment since 2003, and has helped create more than 1,500 families.

The new centre also offers intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection, intra-uterine insemination, egg donation and frozen embryo transfer treatments.

It includes a larger secure admin area, an outpatient and diagnostics area, and a clinical hub which features state-of-the-art laboratories, treatment rooms and recovery area.