Shropshire Council hospital support service rated as ‘good’

Shropshire Council's START service enable over 60 per cent of people to achieve full independence again in a period of two to three weeks.

The Care quality Commission inspected the service last month and gathered views from the registered manager, support workers, several current service users and relatives. The inspection team also checked care records and health and safety records kept by the team.

The CQC looked at five main areas in order to check that the service is safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led. All areas were found to be rated ‘good’.

Inspectors found that people felt safe, were protected from the risk of harm or abuse, received effective care and were supported by staff who were trained and competent in their roles.

They added that staff were kind and caring and 'took time to get to know people and what was important to them'. Staff treated people with respect and respected their right to privacy.

"People were involved in planning and reviewing the care they received which helped to ensure people received a service which met their needs and preferences. The registered manager was committed to ensuring people received a high standard of care. The provider had effective systems in place to monitor and improve the quality of the service provided," they said.

Councillor Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health, adult social care and housing, said: “The rating of ‘Good’ gives deserved recognition for the fantastic work START carry out on a daily basis all year round.

"START has a strong reputation for giving people the care that they need when they are discharged from hospital. Staff are experienced, well trained and put people in their care at the heart of what they do which has been evidenced by the feedback from service users, staff, management and the CQC in this report.”