University link will help Shropshire trust

The University of Wolverhampton has teamed up with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (Sath), which runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Working in partnership, the university and trust are developing more opportunities for nursing students to train and gain clinical placements within the Shropshire and Telford area.

In addition, the university is working with Sath to roll out the successful clinical fellowship programme pioneered with the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust to boost the recruitment of doctors.

There are also plans to enhance management and leadership through the delivery of continuous professional development (CPD) programmes.

Students on the BNurs (Hons) adult nursing programme who currently train at the university’s Wolverhampton campus have been able to undertake placements in hospital and community settings in Shropshire and Telford since January this year.

There are now plans to grow the numbers of student nurses undertaking placements in the county.

Dr Jenni Rowlands, director of medical education at Sath, said: "We are looking forward to working with the University of Wolverhampton on the clinical fellowship programme.

"This will help with recruitment and retention and improve the training of junior doctors. This will, in turn, provide a better experience for the patients who are attending our hospitals."

Professor Geoff Layer, vice-chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, said the university was committed to training the next generation of nurses and enhancing the skills of health professionals.

He said: “By increasing our partnership with Sath, local nursing students will have access to quality learning opportunities through placements in hospitals and community settings in the areas where they live.

"From talking to our students, it is clear that being able to train and practice in their own community is a real asset and a valuable part of the learning process.

“We are also working with the trust to roll out the clinical fellowship programme to boost the recruitment of doctors, and we are excited about our role in workforce planning for the future.”

Student nurse Caragh Knott, who is from Shrewsbury and is studying adult nursing at the University of Wolverhampton, added: “I have been really fortunate to have had some fantastic placements within Sath.

"It is local to me, and I like working in my local community and giving back.”

The clinical fellowship programme, which is aimed at UK and overseas doctors who are seeking clinical experience, a high quality training programme, enhanced qualifications and career progression, will follow the successful model developed by the university with New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton.

The plans are to roll out the programme at Sath in early 2019.

For information about studying nursing at the University of Wolverhampton, which has a base in Telford, visit www.wlv.ac.uk/nursing