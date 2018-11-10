Shropshire midwife took 'scanty' notes, hearing told

Heather Lort should have made an emergency referral for Kate Stanton-Davies after she was born ‘pale and floppy’ at Ludlow Community Hospital in Shropshire on March 1, 2009, the Nursing and Midwifery Council hearing has heard.

Kate was found collapsed at about 11.30am and died from anaemia six hours later after she was transferred to Birmingham’s Heartlands Hospital.

Lort failed to adequately record the resuscitation process and remained at Ludlow Hospital while the baby was transferred to Heartlands, the NMC hearing was told. She is also accused of failing to adequately record Kate’s foetal heart rate between 8.45am and 10.03am.

The midwife also faces charges of telling another expectant mother, Mother D to “go for a walk and have a drink” after failing to locate her baby’s foetal heart rate, on February 20, 2013. The baby was stillborn the next day.

Lort faces charges in respect of both babies but is only accused of causing loss of chance of survival in respect of Kate. She has not attended the hearing, but the panel has decided to proceed, satisfied she was aware it was taking place and had chosen not to come. The panel said “she has not admitted any of the charges”.

Deborah Graham, a midwifery expert, said Lort failed to take notes about Kate and then failed to accompany her when transferred to another care facility.

Ms Graham was asked about Lort’s explanation that she listened to Kate’s heart rate every five minutes but did not write it down as she was double gloving. Double gloving is a practice where a health care worker puts two pairs of gloves on each hand as it adds an extra layer of protection.

Ms Graham said that double gloving was completely unnecessary when taking someone’s heart rate as ‘it does not need to be sterile’. Lort gave baby Kate an Apgar score of 9 while also describing her as pale and floppy.

An Apgar score measures the physical condition of a newborn infant.

Ms Graham told the panel that six was the maximum Apgar score a pale and floppy baby like Kate could be given. She said: “If a baby does look pale and floppy you would take it over to the resuscitator. If you do need further assistance you can call for further assistance at that point.”

She said that the only difference between the community hospital maternity facility that Baby Kate was born in and a home birth is the resuscitator. She told the panel: “If pale and floppy you should start to look to transfer the baby somewhere where they can start to have the appropriate care.”

Kate started to groan at 10.30am which can be a sign of respiratory difficulty At that time she was hypothermic and reluctant to breast-feed from her mother. and was transferred at 11.30am to Birmingham Heartlands Hospital after being found collapsed with anaemia. But Lort stayed at Ludlow Hospital while another midwife less familiar with Kate’s case went with her.

Handover

She said at that point Kate should have been transferred and Lort should have gone with her.

Ms Graham told the panel: “The person that holds the most information about the patient is the one who should do the handover.

“There was no written documentation it was very scanty.

“She was the only person who witnessed what happened bar the parents.

“The history of how the baby presents would be instrumental in how the baby was treated.”

The hearing which continues.