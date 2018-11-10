Shropshire hospital move 'could make things worse'

Gill George, chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend Our NHS, said that what is needed to alleviate pressure on staff is more money into the NHS.

She added that relying on external consultants to improve matters could lead to a lack of accountability.

Strain

Ms George said: "I'm extremely concerned about special measures.

"Special measures are not a magical solution and they can make things worse."

She said money spent on consultants as part of the move could increase the strain on the county's hospital resources.

"That has been the experience of Mid Staffordshire, of Essex and of Cumbria where this has happened," she said.

Ms George added that Shropshire's representatives should do more to fight for extra funding.

Advertising

"We want to see adequate funding for our hospitals and for the NHS locally.

"We need all of our MPs to start lobbying government for the funding the NHS needs in Shropshire.

"When the NHS in London and the South East catches a cold, the NHS in Shropshire gets pneumonia."

Ms George also called for a cancellation of the Future Fit plans to reorganise hospitals, and for the resignation of SaTH's "exceptionally incompetent" chief executive and medical director.