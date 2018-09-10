Shropshire health commissioners accused of being 'asleep at the wheel'

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken urgent action against Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) in two areas following safety concerns.

Last week, the trust's chief executive Simon Wright said inspectors had raised concerns about A&E and boarding but an action plan was put in place to resolve matters.

Now, the CQC has imposed conditions on SaTH in terms of the systems it has in place around patients who may present with sepsis or other deteriorating medical conditions in the emergency departments, and of the environmental safety in Telford's A&E.

David Sandbach, ex-chief executive of PRH, says Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups also need to be responsible for the concerns that were found.

He said: "The lack of fraternity among members of the NHS high command in Shropshire has played a decisive part in getting to where we are now.

"The CCGs are legally responsible for planning services and purchasing quality safe services on behalf of Shropshire residents.

"The CCGs are asleep at the wheel – if they did have a grip on matters SaTH would not necessarily be the recipient of critical letters from the CQC.

"The real problem managerially speaking is the length of time which has been taken to work out a strategic plan for hospital services and the lack of tactical skills and corporate agility needed to avoid what has become a melt down of service at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and PRH."

CCG bosses say they take the safety concerns raised by the CQC very seriously.

In a joint statement, Dr Julian Povey, clinical chair at Shropshire CCG and Dr Jo Leahy, chair for Telford & Wrekin CCG, said: “Prior to the inspection we attended two multi-agency risk review meetings with the trust, the regulators and CQC.

"As a result of the most recent risk review meeting, an action plan has been developed which we are working through with the trust to ensure they can deliver the best possible care to the people of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. It was following the last risk review meeting that CQC undertook an unannounced inspection at the trust.

"The resolution of the issues raised in the CQC’s letter will be subject to an ongoing discussion between the trust, their regulator and the CQC.”

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies previously said there have been concerns for many months and called on the government to intervene.

Meanwhile, health bosses are considering whether a temporary overnight closure of either the A&E in Telford or Shrewsbury will need to be put in place as they have warned the situation is heading to breaking point.

Health bosses say it has only been down to the considerable efforts of A&E staff that both units at RSH and PRH have been able to remain fully open.

They have highlighted gaps in staffing with consultants, middle grade doctors and junior doctors, and further challenges with nursing staff.

Options are being looked at, with any recommendations due to be presented to the trust board at the end of the month.

Health chiefs say the Future Fit plans will help solve staffing issues and that more consultants have already been taken on since news that funding had been awarded to the scheme.

The plans involve separating emergency and planned care in the county and the public consultation will finish on Tuesday.

For more details on how to get involved visit nhsfuturefit.org