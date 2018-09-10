Amazing transformation as Telford woman loses 11 stone

Christine Cooper-Hughes, 30, from Brockton, has gone from 24st 4.5lbs to 13st in just 24 months.

Christine, who has gone from a dress size 26 to a 12, said: "I never could have dreamt that I’d be in this position when I first began my weight loss journey.

"Losing weight has made such a big difference to me. My health is better, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Christine joined Slimming World on January 21, 2016, after becoming increasingly unhappy with her size.

“I fell pregnant with twins and I quit smoking the day I found out," she said. "I was also diagnosed with ankylosing and spondylitis. I tried lots of different ways to lose weight but they usually left me feeling hungry or miserable – or both, in fact. With Slimming World it’s completely different.

“My family and friends are all amazed by how much I can eat and still lose weight. I still eat many of the same meals that I did before I started losing weight, like roast dinners and puddings, but now I just prepare and cook them differently – and they taste so much better. I never have to miss out and I don’t have to get hung up on weighing and measuring everything I eat.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect. Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group I felt comfortable though. I look forward to going each week to catch up with all of my new friends and share tips, recipes and advice. I just love it."

Christine lost 19lbs in her first four weeks and was blown away that the changes she’d made had such a big impact so quickly. She had walked with crutches, but as the weight came off and her fitness improved, she found it easier to walk.

She says: “I feel like a different woman to the one who walked into Slimming World 24 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour.

"I remember feeling like there was no hope when it came to my weight, but I’ve realised that when people believe in you – and you believe in yourself – you can do anything you set your mind to.”

Jo Lindsay, who runs the Lawley group, says: “I’m so proud of Christine. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

"She’s a huge inspiration to everyone in our group and I hope she inspires other women – and men – in Telford to change their lives in the same way.”

The Lawley Slimming World group is held every Thursday at 5pm or 7pm at Lawley Primary School. To join or find out more call Jo Lindsay on 07412 293493.