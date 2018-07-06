Severn Hospice gets revamp to mark 10th birthday

It is a decade since Severn Hospice opened its base at Apley Castle in Telford, and to mark the occasion it invited volunteers and supporters to celebrate the official re-opening of the building following a major revamp.

As well as adding another bedroom, the refurbishment also includes a new room for families staying over with loved ones, the site’s first dementia-friendly room, and a new conservatory, as well as upgrades to other areas.

It forms part of a £5 million expansion scheme which will also see a new building being added to its original site at Bicton Hill in Shrewsbury, which opened in 1989.

Hospice spokesman John Carberry said the work at Apley would also give it the capacity for future growth, including plumbing and electrical work for two more potential bedrooms.

The new conservatory at Severn Hospice in Apley which is celebrating its 10th anniversary

Mr Carberry said the upgrade was part of the charity’s £5 million response to meeting future patient needs.

He said Severn Hospice now cared for four out of five patients in their homes rather than on its wards, with more people being looked after for longer, and with a greater range of conditions and more complex needs.

The investment will provide more services for people who need hospice care, but are not staying overnight.

Planners have approved proposals at Telford which will allow the building to be further extended, enhancing visitor and communal spaces, and allowing a larger therapy area for day patients.

Meanwhile, at Bicton the charity has approval for a new building to house therapy suites, treatment rooms, visitor facilities, learning resources and rehabilitation services.

The old shed at the site has now been transformed into a fun beach hut

The scheme forms part of the hospice’s ‘Living Well’ concept, which aims to improve the hospice's out-patient and community services.

Chief executive Heather Palin, who formally took up the reins this week following the retirement of Paul Cronin, said: “I am so proud our services at Telford have been helping the community for all this time.

"We are there for them and they are there for us every time they make a donation or take part in an event.

“The improvements we’ve made now are part of our plans for the future of hospice care and I’m delighted to know they’re already able to help people today.”

Among those attending the ceremony was Mayor of Telford & Wrekin Councillor Raj Mehta, who has personally raised £10,000 for the hospice, formally reopened the ward.

He said: “I am always impressed by what the hospice does for our community and I was delighted to help them and their supporters celebrate this anniversary milestone.”

The charity provides care for terminally ill patients and their families across Shropshire and mid-Wales.

Last year 2,100 new patients were referred to the hospice's two sites, and it now employs 300 full-time staff.

It is also supported by 1,400 volunteers.

The next stage of the shake-up will begin next month when tenders are invited for the new building at Shrewsbury, and further building work at the site at Apley.

Work at Shrewsbury is expected to begin in the new year, with the new building providing a drop-in service for people being cared for in their own homes. It will also provide a base for the staff who care for patients in the community.

Further improvements to create similar features at the hospice’s Telford base at Apley Castle will follow shortly after.

Mr Carberry said the hospice was now hoping the community would show its support by continuing to donate and raise funds in support of the plans.