Third possible location for blood service in Shrewsbury

Earlier this year it was announced the phlebotomy service at Princess House, in The Square, would move to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, due to “unexpected costs”

But Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) then decided to give people the chance to have a say on where they wanted the service located.

Over the past two months people have been asked whether they want to see services return to Princess House or be located at RSH, with health bosses promising to abide by their wishes.

But Simon Wright, chief executive of SaTH, has revealed that a third option has been thrown into the mix as Shropshire Council has offered the service a space in a vacant shop at the Darwin Shopping Centre.

He said people will have another four weeks to have their say before a final decision over the future location of the service is made.

Mr Wright added: "We are happy to place it wherever is most convenient for the public."

SaTH had a contract with Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust to use a room within Princess House.

But Mr Wright said the trust had suddenly been asked to pay rent, when there had been no costs for using the building previously.

Talks had been taking place between SaTH, health commissioners and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust to try to salvage the town centre service.

The announcement of the town centre service closure was met with concern by health campaigners.

Gill George, chairwoman of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Save our NHS, wrote to Mr Wright outlining her concerns and at a board meeting she asked for a “solid commitment” that the service would be reopened in Shrewsbury town centre.

Patients who used the phlebotomy service at Princess House now have to attend Elizabeth House, based at RSH, which already provides walk-in phlebotomy clinics.

The town-centre location allowed phlebotomy services to be provided to about 300 patients a week.

That included morning appointments for Riverside and Claremont Bank GP Practices, as well as an afternoon walk-in service for all Shropshire GP patients.

SaTH previously said that the two GP surgeries are unable to accommodate the service.

The PALS service at RSH is happy to answer questions.

Call PALS on 01743 261691.