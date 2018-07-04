Shropshire health trust could buy robot to assist with surgeries

The department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital offers comprehensive services for patients with various urological diseases.

These conditions are usually diseases affecting kidney, ureters, bladder, prostate and testes.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH and Telford's Princess Royal Hospital, says the trust is looking to build a business case to buy the robot, which would cost in the region of £500,000.

Surgeons who use surgical robots find that for many procedures it enhances precision, flexibility and control during the operation and allows them to better see the site, compared with traditional techniques.

Its main advantages are reduction in blood loss, shorter hospital stays and quicker recovery.

Mr Wright said: "We are looking at building a business case to purchase a robot which would support us with our surgery.

"A lot of very intricate surgery uses robotics to be able to do it in order for it to be very accurate.

"We are looking at building a case to raise half a million pounds to be able to do that."

It comes as the urology department has reported "workforce constraints" and a backlog in routine surgery.

In a report to SaTH's trust board, Carol McInnes, assistant chief operating officer for unscheduled care, said: "The increased demand in cancer continues to have a significant impacting on our ability to manage benign urology pathways.

"Routine surgery is being delayed and in some instances cancelled to allow us to free up theatre sessions for urgent cancer surgery.

"The outpatient follow up backlog has also increased as appointments are displaced to accommodate new patients."

The report also says prostate cancer surgery is dependent on a single handed surgeon.

Measures are being taken to address issues, such as securing additional theatre sessions to bring urgent surgery dates forward and additional support for the clinical nurse specialist team.

The trust's action plan states it intends to identify the number of backlog patients that can be treated in the independent sector and secure agreements to do so.

Bosses will also consider employing a locum to assist with the backlog clearance and the job description for a general urologist is being updated to advertise and test the market.

Under the list of actions the trust intends to take, the report says: "Strategic decision required regarding robotic surgery as it is believed we will not be able to recruit a second urology pelvic cancer surgeon without a plan to provide robotic surgery locally or via partnership working with a neighbouring trust – Development of business case has commenced."

SaTH's trust board is expected to meet and discuss the report tomorrow.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at Shropshire Conference Centre at RSH from 2pm.