Busiest week of the year for Shropshire A&E staff

As temperatures climbed last week, more than 2,800 people came through the doors of A&E at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

It equated to 17 people an hour, every hour over the week-long period.

Simon Wright, chief executive of Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs the hospitals, said people had been turning up with symptoms such as breathlessness.

He said there was also a small spike in alcohol related injuries and illnesses during World Cup matches but added that it was ‘nothing we couldn’t manage’.

Mr Wright said: “We had our busiest days in A&E last week with more than 2,800 attendances.”

It comes as West Mercia Police revealed that emergency calls are spiralling during the World Cup - with calls last weekend topping even those of New Year's Eve.