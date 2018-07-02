Closed Shorpshire care home set for reopening under new owners

Doddington Lodge, in Hopton Wafers, near Cleobury Mortimer, was visited by inspectors from the Care Quality Commission last autumn and placed in special measures.

Following the inspection, which took place in September, the home, which at the time had 30 residents some of whom were living with dementia, was voluntarily closed by its owners.

Now specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co has successfully completed on the sale of the home.

The previously closed care home was registered for 41 residents, and had 35 bedrooms.

Set within three acres of land, the property will now be run by new owners, who are to reopen the home under the name Doddington Care Limited.

Previous owner, Vanessa Cronk of Chelcare Holdings instructed Christie & Co to assist with the sale of the leasehold interest following the closure of the home.

The new owners are well experienced in care and look forward to reopening Doddington.

Tamara Gee, senior agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale comments: "We wish our clients all the best with their retirement from the care sector and the best of luck with any future business ventures.

"There was a lot of interest in the site from a variety of potential buyers, for a range of uses including hoteliers and developers, as well as existing care operators.

"We are excited that the site is to be reopened as a care home by the new owners and wish them every success in the future."

The CQC inspection was unannounced and inspectors found that residents were exposed to harm, both in terms of their physical environment and the care they received.

Some of the residents were left without hot water for more than two months.

The residents were also at risk of malnutrition and dehydration as their nutritional dietary needs were not always identified or followed and people were not provided with the support they needed to eat and drink enough.

One resident had been in bed since August 2016, and they had previously had deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The report said that people with DVT should be encouraged to move and this had not happened for more than a year.