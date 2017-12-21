£11.5m payout following medical blunders in Shropshire

A total of £9.78m – of which £5.88m were compensation payments – was paid out on behalf of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust for clinical negligence claims in 2016/17, new figures have revealed.

The trust runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A total of £1.81m was also paid out on behalf of The Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, near Oswestry.

Of that amount, £1.34m was paid out in damages.

The remainder of the money paid out on behalf of the trusts for negligence claims went to defence and claimant costs.

Some of the payouts go back to cases many years ago.

NHS Resolution funds the total cost of clinical negligence claims dating from April 1995 on behalf of health trusts.

It replaced the NHS Litigation Authority this year.

Gill George, from Shropshire Defend Our NHS, said it demonstrated why more funding should be ploughed into the NHS.

She said: "I think those figures reveal the disastrous underfunding of our NHS is leading directly to inadequate patient care despite heroic efforts from frontline staff.

"The solution can't be further cuts.

"All of it comes back to a lack of money. The NHS is crumbling.

"Our MPs need to sort out the underfunding of healthcare."

Else where in the Midlands, a total of £11.9m was paid out in 2016/17 on behalf of The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust for clinical negligence claims.

The trust runs New Cross Hospital.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, had a total bill of £9.6m paid over 2016/17.

The bill associated with Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust was £8.6m in 2016/17.

The trust runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital.

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor, had a bill paid of £6.7m in 2016/17.

At Dudley & Walsall Mental Health Partnership Trust, £20,740 was paid out in 2016/17.