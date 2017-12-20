Shropshire health trust in top 10 for cancer waiting times

It comes as a new study suggests that the average time for a patient in England to be diagnosed with cancer is 40 days.

Health officials have set a target for all cancer patients to be diagnosed within 28 days by 2020.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Telford's Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, said its current diagnosis time for patients with cancer is below the England average at 34.7 days.

Kathryn Poli, cancer performance manager at SaTH, said: “SaTH is one of the 10 best performing trusts in the UK for cancer performance across the board.

"In 2016/17 we hit all of our cancer waiting time performance figures and our performance against the 31-day diagnosis-to-treatment target is around 99 per cent.

“Our current diagnosis time for patients with cancer is below the England average at 34.7 days.

“We are currently reviewing a series of pathways to bring the average diagnosis time down to 28 days by 2020 and there are also a number of national pathway reviews for more complex cancers, such as lung cancer.

"We will also be doing some work on lung cancer through our Transforming Care Institute, in partnership with the Virginia Mason Institute in Seattle, in the New Year.”

Advertising

The new study found that in 2014 the median number of days from first relevant presentation to the date of diagnosis was 40 days in England.

This ranged from 15 days to 86 days, according to the research published in the British Journal of General Practice.

Researchers, led by Ruth Swann, senior analyst for Public Health England's National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service, examined data on more than 17,000 patients diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

They found that GPs referred these patients on to specialists within five days on average.

Advertising

Patients with breast cancer had the shortest time to diagnosis, waiting on average just 14 days.

But those with prostate cancer had a median time to diagnosis of 55.5 days.

The authors found that the time from referral to being told the diagnosis of cancer exceeded 28 days in 54 per cent of patients.

This included 19 per cent of patients with breast cancer having to wait longer than 28 days compared with 74 per cent of melanoma patients.

For one in five patients the GP considered there to be an "avoidable delay" in the patient receiving their diagnosis.

Delays were most frequently attributed to the patient, primary or secondary care clinician, and system factors.

NHS England has set an ambition for all people to be diagnosed with cancer, or that cancer will be excluded, within 28 days of them being referred by their GP by 2020.

The authors suggest their finding may provide pointers to where efforts will be best directed to achieve this standard.

Dr Jodie Moffat, from Cancer Research UK, said: "The study pinpoints why delays may be happening. The message couldn't be clearer – too many patients have waited far too long for diagnostic tests or getting the results back.

"This must change. Waiting for a diagnosis is an exceptionally anxious time for patients, so it's vital that no one has to wait longer than necessary.

"Diagnostic services need more staff to provide tests for patients, which should speed things up in the future. There is no magic bullet for earlier diagnosis."

An NHS England spokeswoman said: "In the three years since these 2014 figures were collected, the NHS has published a national cancer strategy and, thanks to improved NHS care, an extra 2,000 people now survive cancer each year.

"Last year, over 1.7 million people were urgently referred by their GP, half a million more than three years ago when the data in this report were collected."