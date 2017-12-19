Peak practice as Shropshire footballers rally round in tribute to ex-player Harry, 19

Talented Allscott AFC midfielder Harry Hall died in his sleep in June last year aged just 19, leaving behind a heartbroken family and shell-shocked team mates.

Players and management of the West Midlands Regional League Division One club have thrown their weight behind Harry’s family since his death, and recently completed the Three Peaks challenge to raise more than £2,530 for charity.

Harry Hall

The youngster, who once had an association with Shrewsbury Town, suffered from epilepsy, and the money raised will go to Epilepsy Research UK.

Starting in Fort William, the team tackled Ben Nevis, Britain’s highest peak, in around five-and-a-half hours, before driving almost seven hours to Scafell Pike in the Lake District.

The sun was starting to set as the group started the climb, but they completed it despite some members carrying injuries. The minibus then took the players to the final leg of the journey, Snowdon, where they had carried out training to prepare for the challenge.

Despite bitterly cold conditions and tired legs, the team completed the gruelling trek within the 24-hour time limit.

Tom Ford, club chairman, said: “At Ben Nevis it was horrible conditions, minus 10 degrees at the top of the mountain. As soon as we started to climb, the rain came in. Bitterly cold conditions became worse the higher we got.

“All as one the team got to the top and travelled down together completing the task.

“The weekend was a great experience, being with your team mates but was very challenging.”

He added: “Harry was a sensational young man who put is heart and soul into the football club. He was at every game brightening up the squad with his forever infectious smile.

“Each and every person at the club battled through the Three Peaks motivated by the memories of Harry and for his honour. Everyone at Allscott was motivated to support Epilepsy Research UK in the hope that it helps other families in the future, just as Harry would have wanted.

“Harry is always in our thoughts and hearts and will be for many years to come.”

Since Harry’s death, Allscott AFC have held two annual football tournaments to raise funds for the charity in his memory, and plan to continue to support his parents Mal and Cath and brother Alex in fundraising activities.